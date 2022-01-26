news, local-news,

AN enormous amount of volunteer work has seen former Dubbo resident Robert Newton recognised with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to the communities of the West and Central West. Not everyone finds out who nominated them, but Mr Newton knows it was his children, Rachel, Ben and James, that were behind it. In their submission, they noted how proud they were of "the exemplary life" their father has led. "What we believe truly sets Dad apart, and the reason we are nominating him, is his enormous contribution to the community, and the thousands of hours he has spent volunteering across so many areas," they said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Dad has combined his family life with a life of service and volunteer work on a local, national and international level." One of the major contributions Mr Newton made was as a volunteer firefighter, a role he has been dedicated to for more than four decades. He started out with the Spicers Creek and Goolma Bush Fire Brigades, before joining the Emmagool Bushfire Brigade, which he served in for 26 years. Mr Newton retired to Bathurst in 2011, where he joined the O'Connell Rural Fire Service. Throughout his working life Mr Newton was a passionate environmental advocate and an educator. He spent 26 years as the principal of Wambangalang Environmental Education Centre, volunteering countless weekends and evenings to run a number of different programs. He has contributed to numerous groups and committees, including the Toongi Landcare Group, the management committee of Little River Landcare Association, the Central West Catchment Management Advisory Committee, Lake Canobolas Development Committee, Central West National Parks and Wildlife Advisory Committee, and NSW Ministerial Environmental Education Advisory Committee. Mr Newton was also a foundation member of the White Rock Progress Association and a dedicated Rotarian. He's also a former member of the Dubbo Tiny Town Awards organising committee. In 2000 he received the Rotary Club of South Dubbo's Paul Harris Fellowship and in 2005 he was awarded Dubbo City Council's Tony McGrane Public Service Award for going "above and beyond during his 25 years as principal of Wambangalang Environmental Education Centre". Ever humble, Mr Newton sees his OAM as a tribute to others. "I am honoured to receive this award but I have been privileged to be able to work and volunteer to help my community and the planet," he said. "I have met so many amazing people in my life and this is a tribute to them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/7ad4e375-6886-42a0-a029-49105f8bcb26.JPG/r0_175_3532_2171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg