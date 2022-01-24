recommended, home trends, renovation, home ideas, selling your home, Dubbo Homefront, magazine, Dubbo Home Front

Welcome to the 2021 edition of the Dubbo Home Front. Inside this inspiring magazine you will find some amazing ideas on how to improve your home from a dream kitchen makeover to picking the right tiles for your bathroom. There are tips on woodcare and how to green up your home with plants as well as the latest in homeware trends and ideas to help you create the perfect working from home office. And if you plan on being a little bit "greener" in home in 2021, the magazine has some helpful hints from ex-Block contestants to help you along the way. Read the latest edition here

