The new property manager of Dundullimal Homestead at Dubbo is encouraging community members to get involved, give a few hours and make a big difference at the special place. The National Trust is looking for volunteers to join its friendly team at the site, significant to the city's history and a tourist attraction. The heritage conservation charity recently welcomed Phillip Whitton as new property manager at Dundullimal Homestead, which dates to the early 1840s. He brings a great wealth of knowledge and experience to the role having previously managed various historic properties in Australia and overseas, the organisation reports. "It's great fun bringing heritage to life," Mr Whitton said. "Volunteers are often rewarded by visitors for their work, happy thankful faces are common at Dundullimal, so the work has purpose and reward. "We couldn't do this work without our volunteers, they are highly valued contributors. "Now is the perfect time to sign up and volunteer. "National Trust properties have been gradually reopening since November. "It's a new year and we have a fresh program of events scheduled." Originally a 10,000 hectare working property, Dundullimal Homestead holds a special place in Dubbo's history. The land became the head station of a large squatting run in 1836, and the house was built in the early 1840s, soon becoming a key property when droving cattle and sheep to different stations, meat works and markets across the nation. The homestead has survived in a near unaltered condition since its construction and is now the only tangible evidence of the early squatters run. Found within spacious park-like grounds, Dundullimal Homestead has increased its opening hours, open to the public Friday to Monday, 11am to 3pm. "We are hoping to welcome more visitors and more volunteers," Mr Whitton said. "New volunteers will be joining a friendly and dedicated team and given a lot of support. "I encourage anyone considering volunteering to get in touch via our website." Available positions include tour guiding, educating school groups, helping out in the Shed Café, gardening and maintaining the expansive grounds. Grounds maintenance experience is welcomed. All relevant training will be provided and the start date is flexible. Volunteers can give a few hours, half a day or a whole day - weekly, fortnightly or monthly. Anyone who enjoys heritage and meeting new people is urged to apply, visit nationaltrust.org.au/Volunteers-nsw/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/4de074c7-8dcf-4e61-821f-01d455e46c26.JPG/r0_947_3728_3053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg