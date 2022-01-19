New date set for Little Quirks show, following COVID disruptions

news, local-news,

A new date has been set for Central Coast band Little Quirks to play The Garden Hotel at Dubbo, following COVID-19 disruptions. The band will now play the venue on Friday, April 22 to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band made up of siblings and cousins, vocalist and mandolin-player Jaymi Toole, Abbey Toole on vocals and guitar, and Mia Toole on drums. They were last in Dubbo for Under Western Skies in 2019 and Jaymi said they were looking forward to returning to the regions. "Country towns are full of music-lovers," Jaymi said. "There's a real passion for hearing live music, and there's more of an energy to the audience - more of a dancey crowd than in city places. Regional crowds get a bit more loud, which we like."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/526c9ddd-c078-4c6c-84f4-e5a9fc4187f7.jpeg/r3_296_5791_3566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg