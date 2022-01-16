sport, local-sport,

The first half of the RSL-Whitney Cup season didn't exactly go to plan for RSL-Colts but the defending premiers got things back on track on Friday and Saturday. Colts entered the Christmas break outside the competition's top three after winning just three times in the first half of the season. There weren't many concerns within the vastly experienced squad though as they knew the talent within the lineup would soon come to the fore, and that was the case in a pair of determined Twenty20 wins. On Friday night, Colts produced an impressive run chase to down Newtown and they backed that up on Saturday by defeating Macquarie and knocking the Blues from top spot in the process. "We really haven't been too concerned. We knew we'd come good eventually," Colts batsman Chris Morton said. "It's just up to us wanting to put in the effort to do it. I think the competition is the tightest it's been and it's not one where you can just turn up and scrape by." READ ALSO: - Young speedster is Keen to make his presence felt at State Challenge - Atlee goes big but Western falls agonisingly short of championships win - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Saturday's win over Macquarie was a statement from Colts given the Blues had impressed prior to Christmas. The effort Colts produced in the field at No. 1 Oval was crucial as they restricted Macquarie to 6/114 after earlier posting 4/132. "Early on we probably bowled with a bit too much width but the intensity in the field was probably the best it's been in the last two years, to be honest," Morton said. The left-arm spin of Mitch Bower proved key in the win, as he picked up the key wicket of the big-hitting Ben Strachan (15) on his way to finishing with 3/13 from four overs. Earlier, Morton hit a quick 32 not out late on after captain Marty Jeffrey (39) and Charlie Kempston (40), who batted at number four rather than opening in both victories, had set Colts on their way. Kempston's innings was one of the biggest positives for Colts on Saturday after the left-hander had reached double figures only once prior to Christmas. "It was very good to see 'Chuck' get some runs. He'd had a very quiet season," Morton added. "He got a couple out of the middle and it's hopefully a start for him and he can kick on." In Friday's win over Newtown, Grant Malouf (3/21) performed best with the ball as Newtown posted 7/139 before Jeffrey (49 not out) and Bower (32) powered Colts to victory with five wickets and six balls to spare. As satisfying as the victories were, Morton knows there's still plenty of work to do as Colts remain outside the top three of CYMS, Macquarie, and Newtown. "It was very important to win but we can't lose too many more games," he said. "The teams we knocked off were both in the top three so it was definitely a good way to start." Elsewhere on Saturday, CYMS was made to work more than many expected at No. 3 Oval but a narrow win over South Dubbo was enough to take the Cougars to the top of the ladder. Souths went into the Twenty20 match at the foot of the ladder without a win to their name but they performed admirably against CYMS and ultimately only lost by eight runs. Batting first, no CYMS player ever really kicked on to dominate the attack and the top scores in the total of 8/129 were Tom Nelson's 30 and Tom Barber's 27. Young Souths spinner Lockie Rummans again performed well, taking 2/13 from his four overs while Ryan Boland chipped in with 2/15 from three. The CYMS bowling attack has terrorised many lineups this season but some patience was needed on Saturday as Greg Rummans (27) and Josh Williams (19) put on 46 for the first wicket. Pressure was then applied and after spinner Paddy Nelson (2/39) struck, Brock Larance (0/14), Ben Knaggs (3/23), and Ben O'Donnell (0/17) ensured CYMS got the job done. In the round's other match, Newtown scored a comfortable 66-4un win over Rugby. Mitch Russo (35) was the best of a Newtown top four which all made double figures and then Rajat Rai (36) whacked the Rugby attack late on to put his side in a strong position after the 20 overs. Rai hit two sixes and four boundaries in his quick knock and he then took 3/20 with the ball to send the Tigers on their way. Will Palmer also took three wickets as Rugby was rolled for just 82. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/d70bede4-089d-4250-a70b-5c8343491b52.JPG/r1472_1075_4739_2921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg