The first event of the year for the regional theatre should get everyone in a party mood. Enter a speakeasy-style night complete with interwoven with cabaret acts and big band numbers for Club Soda, which explores the yearning to belong, featuring a girl named Soda and her friends, along with the classic Mr Sandman and the dream-like magic he weaves. Saturday, January 22. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $30 to $57. The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Sunday, January 23. 8am to 1pm. Victoria Park, Talbragar Street. Entry $2 donation to Rotary. Its time to check-in to Hotel California The Eagles Experience, the captivating live concert and stage show saluting the extraordinary talent and timeless catalogue of The Eagles. With a stage full of show-stopping voices and musicians, relive the harmonies, guitar solos and masterful songwriting in all its glory, performed live on stage. Tuesday, January 25. 8pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $40.50 to $74.50. Celebrations at Dubbo and Wellington commence at 7.30am with a free barbecue breakfast and the official ceremony commencing at 8am. Australia Day ambassadors Lyndey Milan (Dubbo) and Corey Tutt (Wellington) will present the Citizen of the Year Awards, as well as other activities, exhibitions and performances. Wednesday, January 26. 7.30am to 1pm. Victoria Park, Talbragar Street, Dubbo. Cameron Park, Nanima Crescent, Wellington After an absence of more than 20 years, Dale Burridge returns to the stage with a funny, moving, heartfelt exploration of the highs and lows of a life spent on - and off - the boards. A personal and intimate piece that is a tale of survival and an exploration of the many twists and turns of a life spent in "the biz" from one of Australia's true leading men. Saturday, January 29. 4pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $25 to $60. Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, January 29. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Archie Roach is one of Australia's finest singer songwriters. Tell Me Why is the title of his award winning memoir and companion album, as well as this tour. It is an intimate, moving and often confronting account of his resilience and strength of spirit, and also of a great love story. It's an extraordinary odyssey of love and heartbreak, family and community, survival and renewal - and the healing power of music. Wednesday, February 9. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $65. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

