Nathan Hurst will head to Dubbo Paceway on Friday fresh from a midweek win at his home track. The experienced trainer-driver took out the opening event at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night with Tulhurst Writer and it will be another of his Tulhurst trio which turn out at Dubbo under lights on Friday. Tulhurst Terror, Tulhurst Cuddles, and Tulhurst Dancer will all be in action at the eight-race meeting. Tulhurst Terror and Tulhurst Dancer appear the better chances on the night after consistent showings in recent events. READ ALSO: - Lunn returns to cup 25 years after being a part of racing history - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - 'Naive to think' COVID won't affect clubs ahead of season restart Tulhurst Terror heads into the opening event on Friday - the Goodtime Lodge Pace (2120m) - having run second in his most recent event while Tulhurst Dancer, who will contest the Llowalong Farms-Northern Rivers Equine Pace (1720m), scored her long-awaited first win three starts back at Tamworth while she also placed last time out at Parkes. Each of Hurst's chances will be out to follow the tough performances Tulhurst Writer produced on Wednesday night. A horse which has previously preferred shorter distances, Tulhurst Writer led from start-to-finish in the Garrards Horse and Hound Pace (2260m). "I was a little worried at the top of the straight, but he kept trying, he kept plugging away and he managed to hold them off," Hurst, who was also in the gig, said. "He doesn't race over this distance a lot, it's pretty hard, for that sort of grade of horse it's pretty hard going, especially when there was a bit of wind like tonight. So I was real happy with the way he went." Chasing his first win since September 2021 with the gelding, Hurst's aim was to use Tulhurst Writer's gate speed to try and cross from barrier three then set his own tempo in front. That allowed him to improve on a last start third, which came when Dubbo's Tom Pay was in the gig. Racing starts at 6.52pm on Friday and a number of hometown trainers and drivers will be in action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e808f5af-b817-4329-9be2-39710d2849b0.JPG/r657_631_4884_3019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg