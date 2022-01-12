sport, local-sport,

The entire Coonamble community is again expected to benefit from hosting a Country Championships meeting this year. For the third successive year, the Coonamble Jockey Club will host the $150,000 Western Districts Qualifier. The race will be run on Sunday, March 13 and will headline another bumper meeting for the club. Coonamble Jockey Club president Ken Waterford said hosting the event has sparked real interest in racing in the area while the entire town has benefited from the prestigious series. READ ALSO: - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Cahill's college deal proof of Spurs' success and quality of WPL - Skinner and Knights finally get to work ahead of debut season "More people than ever before have been coming to the races to be part of the excitement and entertainment. To be a participant with a horse in the Country Championships is a real drawcard,'' he told Racing NSW. "The extensive media coverage, the quality of the horses, the atmosphere, the quality of the grounds and the greatly improved race track surface have all created tremendous interest in the community. "The flow on effect of more visitors to town, accommodation bookings, increased service station turn over and 'Buy from the Bush' craft sales has been significant." A number of Western District contenders are already plotting their path to the qualifier. Defending champion Activation, now in the care of trainer Clint Lundholm after previously racing for Kody Nestor, is one of those. After returning from a spell in December, the five-year-old gelding will be third-up in a $100,000 Highway event at Rosehill on Saturday. Mudgee Race Club will again host the Central Districts Qualifier. That race will be on Sunday, February 27, and will again coincide with the NRL Charity Shield clash between St George Illawarra Dragons and the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the Saturday. "We love showcasing the Mudgee Race Club and our region when we host the Country Championships," Mudgee Race Club president elect Tony Brown said. The first of the Country Championships heats will be the Northern Rivers event at Coffs Harbour on February 12. The $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) will be run at Randwick on Saturday, April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/35e4725b-7d25-482e-a92e-8f3cbf39574a.JPG/r619_82_5568_2878_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg