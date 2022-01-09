sport, local-sport,

WESTERN Bradman Cup coach Greg Rummans doesn't want his team's campaign last week to be remembered as one of missed opportunities but one of gradual improvement. The team returned home with three wins from seven matches and a positive attitude, even with a couple of wins narrowly falling out of their grasp. And it's that attitude and strength of character that Rummans said is the most memorable aspect of the campaign across Wagga Wagga and Newcastle. "This group here was as good as any side I saw. ACT had some very strong players, but one to 13 I think we had the majority of them covered as a group," he said. "I've had some really good teams before in different sports but this group here is up there with one of my favourites. "They've got character and they've got willingness to learn. "The way they gelled was great. With COVID we avoided anything indoors, so we were down at Warner's Bay for dinner each night and the whole group stayed together. "We planned to do it only one night but we ended up doing that every single night." Harry Roscarel's century was a highlight for the team, and Riley Keen's batting was also top notch. READ ALSO: CYMS all-rounder Fletcher Hyde was also impressive during Western's win over the North Coast, passing 50 opening the batting. Tyson Deebank and Liam Cain had solid outings with the ball. Rummans said the team as a whole made an excellent account of themselves in their games. "I think they showed that they're as good as any team in the Bradman Cup this year," he said. "They beat the team that came second convincingly and they lost to the team that won it overall on the last ball of the game. "They probably just missed a couple of tricks in their first game at Wagga and in their first game here. But their efforts on day two and three were superb. "Harry was fantastic with the bat in his 100 and Riley Keen was very impressive going with him, and then he backed it up with the ball. "The great thing was that across the board there was plenty of growth. "Every kid contributed and they'll all be better for it. "I hope in two years time it's pretty much the same team together for colts." Bathurst will host the the four-day McDonalds Country Colts under 18s carnival which is set to start on Monday with a star-studded Western Zone side which features several players who have spent time being coached by Rummans including skipper and wicket-keeper Tom Coady.

