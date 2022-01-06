Macquarie Regional Library | Need to entertain kids these holidays?

community,

Dubbo library has daily craft activities planned for ages 5-12 years. The activities are not just fun and games, they help children maintain and enhance their literacy skills through reading and following instructions; fosters communication and language skills; encourages imagination, creativity and problem-solving skills; and supports fine motor skill development important for handwriting. Children can create a Summer Mural and a Pinwheel; make an Animal Home and a Light Catcher; and try Rock or Tile painting. It's FREE, however, bookings essential. The School Holiday Activities run from 3 January to 21 January 2022, each weekday from 11.00am - 12.00pm. For bookings go to mrl.eventbrite.com.au Are you ready to solve the puzzle, eliminate robots, avoid stun mines and complete your mission? Join us for Rebel Revolt at Dubbo Library! FREE. Bookings essential. Go to mrl.eventbrite.com.au Are you aged between 13-18 years and looking to enter the workforce? Join us at Dubbo Library for a 'Get Work Ready' session with the Joblink Plus Youth Team. Find your ideal career with the Joblink Plus career quiz, create your resume, learn skills to help you find a job that's right for you, and enjoy free pizza! FREE. Friday January 21 from 6.00pm - 8.00pm. Bookings essential. For bookings go to mrl.eventbrite.com.au Dubbo Library invites readers to join the indyreads Summer Book Club, running now until January 31. This season's chosen book is The Grandest Bookshop in the World by Australian author Amelia Mellor and suitable for book lovers young and old. To get involved simply download The Grandest Bookshop in the World for free from indyreads using your library card. Not sure how? Ask our friendly staff for more information on 6801 4510. Traveling these school holidays? Need to entertain the kids on that long road trip? Ready for a great read, but don't have room in your luggage? Take your library with you with our Online Library! Borrow from a fantastic range of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eFilms, and read the latest digital of popular magazines. For more information visit mrl.nsw.gov.au/online-library Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Street.

