Dubbo booby bus breaks ice in breast screen conversation

Donna Falconer has been spending the heatwave swimming in the pool with her grandbabies and she has early detection to thank for that. The Dubbo resident was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 44 and made it her mission to spread awareness about the importance of breast screens. "Early detection survival, that saved my life," Ms Falconer said. "During COVID-19 people tend to put off health checks as they're worried about going out, but if you leave it too long, the alternative isn't good. Early detection is what's important, and knowing your own body and changes." Ms Falconer spent half of 2021 driving around the country in an RV she converted into the Groovy Booby Bus. She sold her house and moved in with her parents so she could purchase the vehicle six years ago, and has been spreading awareness about breast cancer around Australia ever since. She has driven though Victoria, along the Great Ocean Road and up through South Australia to Uluru, spreading her message along the way. In 2021, she hit the road again, driving 22,000 kilometres across four states - five if you count the trip back through SA - to over 100 towns in NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia. "The only state I haven't been to is Tasmania, which will happen in 2023," she said. The trips were fun but the statistics Ms Falconer and the Groovy Booby Bus are pushing back against are startling. In 2021, there were over 20,000 women and 170 men diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia - that's one in seven women being diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85. As a survivor, Ms Falconer sees it as her responsibility to spread awareness of these statistics and encourage those eligible to book in for a free breast screen through BreastScreen Australia and its state counterparts by calling 13 20 50. "It's quick and easy and only takes 20 minutes. And all the staff there are trained especially to conduct breast screens," Ms Falconer said. She logs her travels on social media and has become known as 'the lady in the pink van'. The van itself is a talking point, recognisable for the bras hanging off its bumper - a detail Ms Falconer said helps parents raise the subject of breast cancer with their children. "She [the van] basically draws attention wherever she goes. I could be at a tourist attraction, a lookout, and a bus pulls up and I could suddenly be talking to 40 people," Ms Falconer said. "It draws attention to breast cancer in a fun way, instead of a medical or depressing way. "Most places I pull into I could have someone coming over to the van before I've even set up." She sometimes gives out free copies of her book, My Time, that tells her breast cancer story. Ms Falconer said she met some "amazing people with incredible stories" during her recent travels and was able to start numerous conversations about their health checks. She also experienced some challenges that come with all good road trips, including numerous flat tyres, and once forgetting to put on the hand brake and watching in horror as the RV began to roll backwards, stopping only metres from someone's campsite when her companion jumped in and pulled up the brake. In 2022, Ms Falconer will continue spreading her message - "it's all about the statistics" - and encouraging everyone aged over 40 to have a breast screen. She credits early detection as saving her life. "I'm forever grateful when I wake up and am able to spend time with my grandchildren in the pool, all because of a conversation that started when I was 44. If I had waited, I wouldn't have been here," Ms Falconer said. "My mission and my purpose is to make sure people know they could have breast cancer, and they should get checked. "There is a misconception that if you don't have any family history of it, you can't get it, but only about one in 10 people who get breast cancer have a family history of it. "The rest are bad luck. Cancer doesn't discriminate." Ms Falconer founded Pink Angels, which helps to support patients through services such as housekeeping, childcare and by providing care packs. The charity runs on donations. Ms Falconer also champions the work performed by the McGrath Foundation and encourages locals to donate there.

