Daily Liberalsport
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Astley Cup 2017 News

Drafting new sports? Astley Cup proposal set to re-shape school competition

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 30 2024 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COULD a sports draft shape what future editions of the Astley Cup looks like?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Andrews fighting to get healthy for match against former club
Mitch Andrews in action for St Pat's during their pre-season knockout game against Orange Hawks. Picture by Phil Blatch
The Pat's fullback is set to take on the Forbes Magpies.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Drafting new sports? Astley Cup proposal set to re-shape school competition
Bathurst High School playing Dubbo during last year's Astley Cup. Picture by Nick Guthrie
There's plenty of talking points on the eve of this year's cup.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.