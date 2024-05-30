Dan Frogan is a Roos legend, but the club is about much more than that

It was a Saturday afternoon in June, 1978 and the match between the Dubbo Kangaroos and Goolma had only been going 10 minutes before referee Adrian Dunlop called a halt to proceedings.
One of the Roos players was sent off for "over-rigorous play", but before he left the field Dunlop asked for a name for his report.
"Dan Frogan," came the quick reply.
And so a legend was born.
If you know Dubbo Rugby Club, you know Dan Frogan. The mythical figure who has been everything from a Australian representative in rugby and rowing to an elite cricketer, a doctor, a pilot, and the head of a trout fishing club.
He's appeared in countless photos in this publication and many others and organised some of the biggest social events in the Roos' history.
There's bars and grandstands adorned with the name 'Dan Frogan' and he's well-known from Dubbo all the way up to the North Coast.
The man behind much of Dan Frogan's fame is the same one was actually sent off more than 40 years ago.
That man was Graham Mackie and he's returned to his "spiritual home" this weekend for a gala anniversary and reunion weekend.
"Dan Frogan got suspended for two weeks and I kept playing," Mackie laughed of the incident all those years ago.
"The legend grew and now he's got a Medicare card, a tax file number and everything. I think he's on the electoral roll."
While creating a club great is what Mackie may be best known for, his connection to the Roos runs much deeper than that.
Mackie only lived in Dubbo for seven years in the 1970s but the club still feels like his family and he's been one of the driving forces behind this weekend's celebrations.
At No. 1 Oval on Saturday, the Dubbo Rugby Club will celebrate its 125-year anniversary as well as a number of milestones.
The club will mark 50 years since the famed 1974 tied grand final with Orange Emus, 40 years since a tour of Ireland and 10 years since its last first grade premiership and hold a 1970s reunion as well as its annual Old Boys' Day.
People are coming from all over the country - and one is travelling from Texas in the United States - and they will all be together to showcase what makes rugby so special, according to Mackie.
"My mother was born here and then I came out here as a first-year teacher and stayed for seven years before moving to the North Coast," Mackie said.
"But every time I've managed to come back to Dubbo at least once a year. Last year I came back three times. I just love it.
"It's coming home, especially to rugby. Rugby is like a big family reunion. People you haven't seen in 40 years are suddenly there and you're catching up and telling stories.
"It's got that tradition, which I don't think a lot of other sports have. It's unique."
As well as organising much of the reunion weekend, Mackie has also put together a slide show of more than 900 photos that will be playing at the rugby clubhouse on Saturday as the current crop of Roos do battle with Orange Emus.
In the clubhouse, stories of the old days and past glory will be shared. And, of course, the name Dan Frogan will be mentioned once or twice.
"As soon as the name goes up, everyone just has a laugh," Mackie said.
"And that's what it was designed for. It was designed for anything else.
"It's a bit of fun and that's what you play for. A bit of fun and a few beers afterwards. That's why I played cricket and rugby for so long.
"It was that camaraderie after the game and the mates. If I go touring around in New South Wales or anywhere now, I stay with guys I played against. Not the ones I played with, and I think that's really important."
And as for what happens on the field?
"Hopefully they win, but I think it will be a great event anyway," Mackie said.
"Regardless of the rugby, we'll be up there and everyone will be enjoying everyone's company and that's what it's all about.
"It's about that rugby family together."
After Saturday's matches, a jersey auction will be held at the clubhouse. Money raised on the day will go to the Boys to the Bush, Macquarie Home Stay and Tradies In Sight organisations.
The Roos take on Orange Emus on Saturday, with colts kicking things off from 10.30am while the first grade match will start at 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.