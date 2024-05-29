Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

St Pat's looking at ground options as rain threatens fixtures again

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 29 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH up to 20 millimetres of rain predicted on Friday in Bathurst there's no ignoring the elephant in the room: Will St Pat's be able to host a rain-affected Peter McDonald Premiership match the following day?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.