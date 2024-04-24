Heavy vehicle moving company owner caught mid-range drink driving

A heavy vehicle moving company owner has been let off lightly after getting caught mid-range drink driving.
Farmer, Ben Campbell Thomas, 47, of Rifle Range Road Warren, pleaded guilty to drive with middle range PCA, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 17.
Court documents state that at 10.25pm on March 30, 2024 police were conducting patrols of the Warren township when they saw a white Toyota Landcruiser travelling along Dubbo Street.
Police activated all warning lights and the vehicle stopped just east of the intersection of Wilson Street.
Police approached Thomas and asked if he had his driver's licence on him and if he had consumed alcohol.
Thomas told the officer his last drink was 15 minutes ago.
Police conducted a road side breath test which returned a positive result.
Thomas was then taken to Narromine Police Station where he was asked several questions regarding the consumption of food and alcohol.
Thomas told the police he had been at a friend's house and had started drinking alcohol around 2pm. He drank 10 mid-strength 375ml cans of beer, had a short break and then drank one espresso martini. During this time he was eating sausage rolls and party pies but didn't have a full meal.
He told the officers he also had several drinks of water before leaving the house.
Thomas submitted a second breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.117 grams.
Thomas was polite with police throughout the entire incident and was remorseful of his actions and ready to own the consequences.
Thomas' solicitor David Hemsworth told the court his client knew from the beginning he made the wrong decision.
"His wife had been drinking so he made the decision to drive, he knows it was the wrong decision to make," he said.
Mr Hemsworth said Thomas is an important employer in the community - hiring at risk youth and giving them work.
Given Thomas' good driving record and being highly spoken of, he was given a nine-month conditional release order without conviction.
