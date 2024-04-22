Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Woman told she 'doesn't deserve' to own a dog after she admits to 'bashing' it

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 23 2024 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

Magistrate Gary Wilson is surprised a 23-year-old still has ownership of a dog after she was caught on CCTV "bashing" it after she had a "mental breakdown".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.