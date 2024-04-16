Out and about: Stars of Dubbo, Sing out Choir, Wellington Boot and more

Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre had a busy weekend jam packed with events from around the region.
On Friday, April 12 hundreds of residents went out to the airport to see the Royal Australian Air Force training centre and the planes that 16 learner pilots will be training on in Dubbo.
Later that night Amy went to The National Gallery of Australia's (NGA) first Art Live: On Tour youth event took over the Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC) for one night on Friday, April 12, 2024.
The after dark event allowed attendees to explore the National Gallery of Australia's exhibition The 4th Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony, take part in a clay pod making workshop with K/Gamilaroi artist Penny Evans and listen to the electrifying beats of local artists ELVE, The Crew and Riley & Ah-See.
It was then off to the Stars of Dubbo event to take photos of all the performers and guests.
On Sunday, April 14 Amy was at the Sing Out Choir - Dubbo's dementia choir's biggest performance of the year before taking off to go to Wellington for the town's biggest horse race of the year.
