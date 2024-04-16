Stolen bike worth $10,000 labelled a 'weapon' by man caught riding it

A 35-year-old man who was caught riding a stolen mountain bike has said he knew it was stolen but "it was a weapon" so he couldn't help himself.
Glen Dixon, of St Georges Terrace, Dubbo pleaded guilty to goods in personal custody suspected being stolen and possess housebreaking implements, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 10.
Court documents state at 2.30am on Monday, February 19, 2024 a white and purple 'Giant' Reign mountain bicycle worth $10,000 was stolen from the Cascades Motor Inn on Cobra Street.
At 8.10pm on Thursday, February 22, Dixon was seen riding a white and purple 'Giant' Reign mountain bike north on Macquarie Street.
He covered his face with a grey t-shirt as he passed police.
Police conducted a u-turn and Dixon "furiously" rode away, pushing the bike side to side as he pedalled quickly before he turned right onto Church Street.
Police followed Dixon through a car park and watched him enter the rear entrance of Chemist Warehouse on Macquarie Street.
Police pursued Dixon while residents directed police to Dixon's location.
Police found Dixon in Chemist Warehouse with the white and purple 'Giant' Reign mountain bike.
Dixon was placed under arrest before being walked out the front of the store.
He was searched while in police custody, where he produced a long yellow and black handle screwdriver from the left side of his pants. Dixon was also holding the grey shirt he used to cover his face and was wearing black mechanic style gloves.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where police spoke to him and advised him of his charges.
Dixon said to officers, "come on brah [sic], I shouldn't have got on that bike. I knew it was stolen. It was a weapon. I've never rode a bike like that in my life".
Dixon appeared via audio visual link from Wellington Correctional Centre to plead guilty.
He was waving his arms around erratically as Magistrate Gary Wilson confirmed Dixon would be sentenced on April, 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.