'I will kill you': Man's scary text messages to the mother of his child

A 37-year-old man has threatened to kill the mother of his child after she told him a department of communities and justice worker was investigating a report made to them.
The man from East Dubbo pleaded guilty to stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 10.
Court documents state on February 24, 2024 a department of communities and justice (DCJ) worker attended the victim's home address and investigated a report made to them.
The victim contacted the man and informed him over the phone about the report made to the DCJ.
The man became angry and began abusing the victim over the phone.
At 12.37pm on the same day, the man sent the victim a text message saying, "I will kill you [name redacted], they take my lil [sic] girl, you wanna hide c--t I'll kill ya hole [sic] family".
These messages continued for some time before the victim contacted police to report the threats made towards herself.
At 7.48pm, the victim attended Wellington police station to speak with police. The victim showed the police multiple messages from the man.
The messages started at 12.30pm and continued while the victim was at the police station.
Due to the nature of the threats, the police applied for an apprehended domestic violence order for the victim.
Police took screenshots of all the messages from the man and obtained domestic violence evidence from the victim.
At 7pm on Sunday, February 25 police attended an East Dubbo home to arrest the man.
The man acknowledged he sent the messages to the victim.
He explained he had just woken up and had overreacted to being informed a DCJ report had been made regarding his child.
Police took the man to Dubbo Police Station where he declined to participate in an electronically recorded interview.
The man's solicitor told the court her client has attended multiple programs and has been abstaining from alcohol.
"He accepts that it was a serious threat," she said.
Magistrate Gary Wilson sentenced the man to a two year community corrections order.
