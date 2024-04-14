Facebook scammer gets her day in court after tool sale rip off

A scammer tricked a man into buying $250 worth of tools and never delivered them.
Chelsea Watts, 23, of Bennett Street, Dubbo, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 10.
During August 2023 the victim contacted Watts via Facebook marketplace regarding an advertisement for a selection of tools.
The victim and Watts had a brief conversation via Facebook messenger where the victim agreed to pay $250 for the tools.
Watts provided the victim with banking details.
On August 27, 2023 the victim transferred the agreed upon $250 to the nominated bank account which had Watts' name attached.
The victim advised Watts the transaction had been made and after a few days Watts stopped responding.
The victim made multiple attempts to contact Watts via phone and Facebook messenger however received no response.
The victim noticed the advertised tools had since been removed and could no longer be viewed on Facebook marketplace.
Police petitioned the court for a 'notice to produce' which bore a number of documents relating to the provided banking information.
The documents were produced by the financial institution and made clear the account is owned and managed by Watts, who received the $250.
Police attempted to find Watts and offer her the opportunity to participate in an electronically recorded interview but she could not be found.
In sentencing Watts, Magistrate Gary Wilson fined her $250.
