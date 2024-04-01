Ute driver stopped for obscured plates unlicensed and on drugs

A simple stop for obscured licence plates led to a slew of other charges for a man officers jokingly dubbed a "criminal mastermind".
On Monday, April 1, Dubbo Highway Patrol members pulled over a ute driver as his number plate was obscured by a "poorly loaded" tray.
When officers spoke to the man and ran plate checks they realised the man was unlicensed and the number plates on the ute were actually false and belonged to another car.
Officers then drug tested the man and the result came back positive to methamphetamine.
To make matters worse for the man, who was out on bail, while police were speaking to him he began to text and call someone who an AVO prohibited him from contacting.
He was arrested and charged with drive while licence refused, breach AVO, breach bail, goods in custody and a range of other traffic offences.
The ute driver was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
