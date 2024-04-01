Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

Ute driver stopped for obscured plates unlicensed and on drugs

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 2 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A simple stop for obscured licence plates led to a slew of other charges for a man officers jokingly dubbed a "criminal mastermind".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.