Police arrest man they believe has broken into multiple Narromine businesses

Police have arrested a man they believe broke into multiple Narromine businesses between January and March, 2024.
Investigators commenced inquiries after multiple business were broken into on Dandaloo Street, Narromine.
Items allegedly stolen were cigarettes, alcohol, electronic items, a swag, speakers, and mobile phones.
About 12.40pm on Thursday, March 14, 2024, police executed a search warrant at a home on Sixth Avenue, Narromine.
A short time later, police located and arrested a 40-year-old man on Temoin Street, Narromine.
The man was taken to Narromine Police Station and charged with three counts of break and enter house steal value, larceny value, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday, March 15, 2024.
The arrest was part of Operation Boa, that was established in January targeting property-related crime in Dubbo and surrounds.
Inquiries under Operation Boa continue.
