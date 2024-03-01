TEAM LISTS | Big names and star juniors to feature for Rams on reunion weekend

Western Division will host a massive weekend full of remembering their famous 1974 Amco Cup win.
But first, three representative sides will take the field at Narromine's Cale Oval against the Greater Northern Tigers.
Western's Andrew Johns (under 16s), Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) and Men's Country Championships sides will all be in action leading into the 50-year Amco Cup reunion in Dubbo on Saturday evening.
Check out the teams for all three matches below.
Kick-off 10am.
WESTERN RAMS: 1 Taj Jordan, 2 Jai Ashby, 3 Kemp Riches, 4 Sonny MacGregor, 22 Charlie Fishbeck, 6 Triston Ross, 7 Callum Miskell, 8 Ryan George, 9 Jock Selwood, 10 Riley Durrant, 11 Ravai Tulevu, 12 Logan Coombes, 13 Cooper Townsend; Bench: 14 Bryson Read, 15 Lucas Large, 16 Tyreike Powell, 17 Archie Morris, 18 William Giovas, 19 Alexander Katoa.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS: 1 Hamish Adamthwaite, 2 Phelix, Lavea, 3 Luke Jeffrey, 4 Oliver Milsom, 5 Jake Rudder, 6 Will Foley, 7 Fletcher Panton, 8 Harrison Foot, 9 Jack Shankley, 10 Darcy Rolph, 11 Casey Milton, 12 Charlie Smith, 13 Jack Bullen; Bench: 14 Kai Baker, 15 Dylan Ginman, 16 Lachlan Quigley, 17 Mitchell Rousell, 18 Axel Crossley.
Kick-off 11:20am.
WESTERN RAMS: 1 Jack Dean, 2 Nathaniel Robinson, 3 Harrison Kukla, 4 Jordi Robertson, 5 Zeik Selwood, 6 Cooper Black, 7 Tully Howell, 8 Angus Thompson, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Beau Hartley, 11 Mathew McKenna, 12 Ajay Isbester-Boss, 13 Ryan Goodsell; Bench: 14 Te Aamai Dermott Hopa, 15 Charlie Bonham, 16 Hunter Mooney, 17 Joel MacGregor, 18 Anthony Driver, 19 Bailey Kennedy, 20 Jace Baker.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS: 1 Reece Josephson, 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale, 3 Samuel Carr, 4 Cooper Meldrum, 5 Oscar Atkin, 6 Jackson Smith, 7 Jordan Hamlin, 8 Jack McLeod, 9 Jack Foley, 10 Nate Rothall, 11 Zane Groves, 12 Dylan Keane, 13 Braydon Allan; Bench: 14 Riley Fitzsimmons, 15 Jayden Seckold, 16 Toby Jamieson, 17 Noah Hooley, 18 Jake Botfield.
WESTERN RAMS: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 Riley Dukes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Dave West, 5 Ratu Roko, 6 Jeremy Thurston, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Jack Kavanagh, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Charlie Lennon, 11 Riley Cheshire, 12 Corey Cox, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Cody Crisp, 15 Nick Booth, 16 Jed Betts, 17 Brady Cheshire, 18 Brad James
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS: N/A
