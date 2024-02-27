Enter now: Artists, bakers, animals prepare to shine at the 2024 Dubbo Show

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show which will take place over the Mother's Day weekend.
Entertainment is booked, programs are being printed and stewards are being recruited for the 151st year of the local agricultural show.
Sue Hood, Dubbo Show Society secretary, said entries are open for all sections and it was time to start preparing animals and competition pieces.
"[Participants] should be organising what they're putting in, whether it's cake, jams, jellies, fruit and vegetables, making chutneys or whatever, get them organised," Ms hood told the Daily Liberal.
"People should be preparing the animals for the cattle show, and they should work out what poultry entries they're going to have, [as well as preparing for the] pet parade which includes cats, dogs and birds."
Back by popular demand for 2024 will be a wood turning competition, so entrants are encouraged to get creative and see what they can make from wood.
"It's been in a hiatus for quite a few years, and it's back in the schedule again," Ms Wood said.
"There was an interest in it. Last year when they had the new craft section, in the woodwork section there were quite a few entries so somebody was kind enough to put their hand up and say they'd run the section again which is good."
There is also a "revamped" photography section.
The entertainment for this year will once again be popular, high-energy covers band Furnace and the Fundamentals on the Friday night, and the Saturday night will feature regional artists The Viper Creek Band.
Entries are also open for the Dubbo Young Woman competition and the Rural Achiever, as well as the Teenage Showgirl and the Tiny Tots.
This year, the show will support the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation as the charity sponsor. The skin bus will be on site and visitors can obtain free skin checks.
Ms Hood said the 2024 show was shaping up to be just as big and wonderful as the landmark 150th show in 2023.
More volunteers are wanted to help pull the final weeks of the show together and steward the sections on show weekend.
"Anyone that would like to put their hand up to volunteer, they're more than welcome to come along, come to the show office and we'll try to steer them in the right direction to volunteer in," Ms Hood said.
"If there's somebody new in Dubbo who would like to meet people, this is the best place to do it."
Volunteers are also wanted to help with the animal nursery. Further, anyone with a suitable farm animal can volunteer to have them in the nursery.
The Dubbo Show will take place at the Dubbo Showground from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.
View the 2024 Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show program and competition schedule online at https://www.dubboshow.org/annual-show complete with entry forms and information.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.123tix.com.au/events/40860/2024-regional-australia-bank-dubbo-show
