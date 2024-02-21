Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Celebrating the unsung heroines at International Women's Day event

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Webster and Kate O'Shaughnessy stand on the grass at the Old Dubbo Gaol. Picture by Belinda Soole
Julie Webster and Kate O'Shaughnessy stand on the grass at the Old Dubbo Gaol. Picture by Belinda Soole

In honour of International Women's Day, Dubbo is gearing up for a special event focused on recognising the incredible contributions of women within the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.