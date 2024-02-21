Celebrating the unsung heroines at International Women's Day event

In honour of International Women's Day, Dubbo is gearing up for a special event focused on recognising the incredible contributions of women within the community.
Organised by the passionate team at The Exchange, led by Kate O'Shaughnessy, in conjunction with Dubbo Regional Council, this event promises to be a celebration of local heroines whose impactful work often goes unnoticed.
"This time we're really focusing on the local ladies, we figured we've got lots of people in our community that are doing a lot of work that may be unrecognised," she said.
The event will kick off with drinks and an introduction by Jillian Kilby at the Exchange Clock Tower, followed by a walk to the Old Dubbo Gaol where a long lunch will be held. The highlight of the event will be the recognition of ten remarkable women selected from nominations by the local community.
Two women in each category will be celebrated, allowing them to share their story. The people who nominated them will also get a chance to speak about the amazing work the women do.
The categories include women's health advocate, voice of change, leader in community development, trailblazer in business and champion of environmental sustainability.
Reflecting on the decision to focus on local nominees, Ms O'Shaughnessy said they knew there were a lot of women in the community who work hard everyday.
"We see the inspiring stories that are coming out of them and thought this would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate their hard work," she said.
The event aims not only to celebrate these women but also to inspire others by showcasing their stories.
Ms O'Shaughnessy said the day was important to recognise the challenges women still face.
"I think it's an important day to recognise that challenges still exist even though it may not feel like it in our community and it's a really nice day to feel the camaraderie of the women around you," she said.
"It's what the Exchange is about - bringing people together."
The choice of venue, the historic gaol, holds significance as it symbolises both the strength and resilience of women throughout history.
Partnering with the gaol also highlights the contributions of women in maintaining these historic sites.
"The gaol is run by Julie Webster - probably a woman that should have been nominated and then Jill - who runs this building. They are also women who are pretty inspiring in the community as well," she said.
As the event approaches, anticipation and excitement are palpable.
"It's pretty exciting for us, I really am personally excited about it," she said.
The event will be held on Sunday, March 3 at 12pm. Tickets cost $90, which you can purchase here.
