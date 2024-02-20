Who were the biggest and best players to miss out Western selection?

And boy are there some surprises.
Big names such as Nick Greenhalgh, Justin Toomey-White and Mitch Andrews have all missed out on Kurt Hancock's 20-player group.
However, credit must be given to Western Rugby League at the moment.
They told us that everyone the representative matches would act as a trial and all 20 players ran out on Kennard Park.
Now, we've already mentioned some impressive players who have missed out but what about those who actually played in Wellington?
As someone who watched every match, here's who can probably feel a little hard done by.
The unluckiest of the bunch for me.
The Mudgee and Group 10 halfback was developed into one of the competition's best playmakers.
A noted runner of the football, Stockton was a perfect partner to Josh Merritt, someone who was selected in the squad.
Only two halves had been named in the 20-player squad and Stockton could be the first cab off the rank if someone goes down injured or is unavailable.
A former Western Rams junior representative, Naden could not have been far off returning to the rep arena.
Able to play in the centres, halves or at lock, the Wellington junior featured on the wing at his home ground and performed solidly.
While he didn't set the world alight, Naden has been one of the better outside backs going around would have had to be close to getting a nod.
Thompson's return footy was a solid one but it wasn't enough to get him a Western spot.
The Narromine Jets coach is a former Western Division player and was part of a brilliant forward who stuck it to Group 10 on Saturday.
Just two players from Castlereagh were chosen and Thompson is unlucky not to be the third.
The new Coolah co-coach will watch on as his brother has been selected for Western Division.
Now, I've got to figure everyone who played at Wellington wanted to be selected for the Rams but Burgess strikes me as someone who was just happy to have a run around.
Regardless, the former Dubbo CYMS forward can feel hard done by.
Only one full-time hooker was selected in the squad which begs the question, why wasn't Nobes considered?
A former Group 10 best and fairest winner, Nobes returned to the representative setup after joining Orange CYMS for 2024 and didn't miss a beat.
Dubbo CYMS' Alex Bonham was preferred as hooker but Nobes should be in and around that squad, possibly playing 14 if needed.
However, Parkes youngster Cody Crisp also has the ability to jump into hooker but has played as a middle forward recently.
He was always going to be a bit of a smokey.
Madden didn't really do too much wrong at Wellington, it just seems other players were a bit better in the eyes of the selectors.
Still in his early 20s, Madden has already played in two Peter McDonald Premiership grand finals, winning one of those.
Should he continue to do his thing for Dubbo CYMS, you'd think higher honours wouldn't be out of reach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.