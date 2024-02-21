More than a century in the making: State bowls carnival to span across two weeks

For the first time in more than 100 years, the Bowls NSW State Championships will head west and arrive at Dubbo.
Working together, Club Dubbo, Dubbo City Bowling Club and Macquarie Club will co-host the event which will begin on March 12.
Hundreds of the best bowlers from across the state in all disciplines will grace the greens across the three bowling clubs over 16 days.
"For us, it's an opportunity for us to bring our state championships over the sandstone curb for the first time in over 100 years," Bowls NSW's Lee Stinson said.
"We are really excited to see how this can improve and foster the game of bowls in regional areas."
For 2024, Club Dubbo will host the majority of the finals on this occasion the remaining two clubs to get the chance to do the same when the state titles return to Dubbo.
This will be the first of at least three times Dubbo will host the event as the current deal with to bring the massive carnival back to town in 2026 and 2028.
"We are lucky that we have a couple of clubs that want to jump on board and help us because you can't run an event like this at one venue," Club Dubbo's Tim Farrell said.
"It's good to give exposure to the game at a regional venue, it's nice to have that relationship with Bowls NSW."
Dubbo City Bowling Club's Ian Hobson is confident the event will be a success in its first time out west.
"We are given an opportunity to showcase all three clubs from Dubbo," he said.
"It's the first time it has been held outside of a metropolitan area or North and South Coast."
As for what people can expect to see, Stinson opened up on the talent on display.
"People are going to see some of the best players in NSW obviously but some World Champions as well," he said.
"As well as plenty of local talent."
