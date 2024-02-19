Horse trainer faces court for mid-range drink and drug driving

A local horse trainer has walked away with a good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to mid-range drink and drug driving.
Duncan Thomas Edwards, 32, of Dalton Street Dubbo, pleaded guilty to drive with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and illicit drug, in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 15.
According to court documents, at 1.15am on Sunday, December 17, 2023 police were conducting patrols along Crown Street, Dubbo when they saw a white Toyota Landcruiser travelling north before it made a right hand turn onto Lovett Avenue.
Police activated their warning lights indicating for the driver of the vehicle to stop for a random breath test.
The car stopped a short time later.
Police approached the driver's side window and asked Edwards to show them his driver's licence.
Police informed Edwards that he had been pulled over for a random breath test.
The test returned a positive reading.
Edwards was then subjected to a drug test which returned a positive result for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for a secondary alcohol and drug test.
The secondary blood test returned a positive result of 0.135 grams.
The secondary drug test returned negative but the sample that was sent off to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service returned a positive result for cannabis.
When asked about taking drugs, Edwards said, "I smoked some earlier tonight".
Magistrate Garry Wilson sentenced Edwards to a 10-month good behaviour bond without conviction.
