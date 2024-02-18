Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Good News

Details revealed for the three-day pride festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ community

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 18 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A three-day pride event celebrating the regions LGBTQIA+ community will feature a rainbow walk, festival, and street disco.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.