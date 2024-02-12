Narromine man breaks AVO to have drinks with his partner

A Narromine man who just wanted to have some alcoholic drinks with his partner has copped a large fine for breaking his apprehended violence order (AVO).
The 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to contravene AVO and drive with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol when he appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
According to court documents, the man has an AVO that restricts him from being in the company of his partner for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol.
During the evening of Wednesday, January 10, 2023 the man and the victim were at their home residence, having a few alcoholic drinks together and became intoxicated.
The man then left the home and drove away from the location.
The victim was concerned for the man's welfare because he was driving while intoxicated, so she called the police.
Police patrolled towards Tomingley where the man was believed to be headed.
The officers spotted the man's car going into a driveway along the Newell Highway.
Police entered the property and spotted the man sitting near his car.
He was questioned about the incident and told the police he consumed one six pack of Great Northern mid-strength beers after he finished work in the evening.
He said he left his place to go to a friend's house because he was frustrated.
He was placed under arrest for breaching his AVO and subjected to a breath test that returned a positive result.
The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and at 10.55pm took a secondary breath test that returned a reading of 0.130 grams.
His license was automatically suspended.
Magistrate Gary Wilson told the man that AVOs are "put in place for good reasons".
"Fortunately there was no violence involved otherwise you would be receiving a custodial sentence," he said.
The man was convicted and fined $1000 for breaching the AVO and put on a good behaviour bond without a conviction for 12 months for the drink driving.
