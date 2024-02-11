Revealed: New details for flood recovery funding detailed in parliament

Details around the $100 million flood relief package for the Central West towns hit by the 2022 floods have been revealed.
The relief package, supplied by the NSW and Federal Governments, aims to rebuild Eugowra and surrounding areas, like Molong and Cudal, that were decimated by flash-flooding.
The Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib confirmed during a speech at parliament that $32 million dollars of the relief package will go towards transport, road repairs and flood crossings.
And $25 million dollars of the relief package will go towards community assets such as parks, playgrounds and libraries.
The Minister said he and the Member for Orange, Phil Donato, visited a number of towns in the Central West last year to consider suggestions from local mayors and community groups.
"People don't want to leave their homes, they just want to return to the place that they know," he said.
"So, it's not just about rebuilding communities."
"It's about making them more resilient."
Last year, Member for Calare Andrew Gee announced that $40 million dollars of the relief package will go towards housing, which can be used to the communities' choosing.
The dual-funded relief package will also help rebuild Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan and other flood affected communities.
