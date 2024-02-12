Kelly Cup TOTW | Deuja the destroyer and another Richards masterclass

The Strikers defeated Rugby in one of the games of the round and Bandala played a big role.
Things were looking ominous for the Strikers when Rugby posted 7/241, but Bandala got his side off to a strong start.
The opener made 68 from 78 balls and set the tone as the Strikers won by three wickets with just six balls to spare.
The captain again led from the front for his team but it proved not enough in Saturday's CYMS derby.
Neill made 60 from 91 balls at the top of the order and was the standout in CYMS White's total of 7/188.
He took 1/35 with the ball as CYMS Green went on to win by three wickets inside 38 overs.
Vincent played a lone hand with the bat for the Newtown Rhinos and, in the end, was the difference between the side winning and losing.
The Rhinos only managed 137, with Vincent hitting nine fours and a six on his way to making 69 from 78 balls.
The Rhinos bowlers then did the job and dismissed Narromine for just 85 and move their side into third on the ladder.
If the previously mentioned Bandala set the tone for the Strikers, Singh was the one who went on with the job for the Strikers.
He came to the crease at 2/116 and with plenty more work to be done. He walked off the field having played a match-winning 69 not out from just 52 balls.
Singh hit five boundaries and three sixes in his match-winning performance.
The competition leaders were given a real challenge by RSL Colts on Saturday but a strong all-round performance from Kent helped them claim another win.
Batting first, Macquarie White was in real trouble at 6/76, but Kent salvaged things with 36 not out from 66 balls and led his side to a total of 9/133.
Then, bowling at first change, Kent took 4/29 from his eight overs and led the way as Colts was bowled out for 106.
Kent removed four or Colts' top five in a decisive performance with the ball.
At 5/73 on Saturday, things weren't looking great for Rugby.
Enter Joshua Craze. He, while combining with another player will get to shortly, completely changed the complexion of the innings.
Craze made 57 from 49 balls - he hit six fours and two maximums - as Rugby piled on 7/241.
Craze also took 1/16 but his effort wasn't enough against a red-hot Striker outfit.
The weekend's chief destroyer. Everest rolled clubmates Newtown Tigers for a measly 36 on Saturday and that was largely down to Deuja's spell.
The man who opened the batting and the bowling took 5/8 from seven overs to leave the Tigers in a world of hurt.
Everest lost five wickets chasing the small target but it was still an emphatic showing for a side still hoping for a late season charge towards finals.
He's regularly been a key performer with the ball for CYMS Green this season and Pettit did his job again in Saturday's derby.
Pettit was the sixth Green bowler thrown the ball and he proceeded to take 4/22 from his eight overs. He made his way through CYMS White's middle order and kept them to 7/188, a total Green was able to reach.
He's here again. Richards has been a regular in our team this season and must be firmly in the player of the season conversation.
Rugby didn't get the win on Saturday but Richards certainly did all he could as he whacked 90 from just 61 balls. The latest knock took Richards' average above 67 for the year and he remains a chance for third grade's top run-scorer.
With the ball, the big left-armer took 2/34 from his eight overs in another top performance.
Vital runs from the lower order and then doing damage with the ball. Samson's performance was vital for the Rhinos in their win over Narromine.
He made 22 from 20 balls from number nine and then destroyed Narromine's middle and lower order on the way to finishing with an impressive 4/15 from eight overs.
Samson is now just four wickets off the leading bowler in the RSL Kelly Cup this season.
We gave Deuja some love earlier for his stellar performance with the ball but Pandey also played an important role for Newtown Everest.
Pandey was the perfect support act and took 3/3 from just 3.5 overs as the Newtown Tigers crumbled to be all out for just 36.
