Dubbo woman's custody concerns lead to assault charges

A domestic dispute turned violent as a 27-year-old woman from South Dubbo faced court on charges for assault.
The woman pleaded guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in Dubbo Court on Wednesday, February 7.
According to court documents at 8pm on Saturday, December 16, 2023 the woman's ex-partner came and picked up his children as he was concerned for their welfare.
At 10am on Sunday, December 17 the woman went to Dubbo Police Station with concerns for the children and her ex-partner taking them.
Police explained that because the pair didn't have any custody orders, police would be unable to remove the children from one parent's care into another. They told the woman they would speak to the partner and check on the children.
The woman left the station and went to her ex-partner's home.
The ex and one of the woman's children were in the front garden watering the front lawn when she arrived.
The woman got out of her car and picked up her child and put him into her car as a verbal argument started between the parents.
The ex yelled at the woman saying, "you're a f-king junkie, you're a danger to society" and the woman yelled back saying, "you're not taking my f-king kids".
The ex replied, "I'm not, I'm just saying goodbye".
The ex's current partner heard the yelling and came to the front door of the house to see what was happening.
The woman then tried to get inside the house, but the current partner blocked her access.
The woman pushed the victim against the front door and grabbed hold of her hair before attempting to punch her with a closed fist.
The victim raised her arm to prevent the fist connecting with her face.
The pushing and shoving continued for approximately 30 seconds.
During the fight the victim's prescription glasses were knocked from her face and she sustained a scratch to her forehead, which bled.
A neighbour saw the fight unfold and attempted to restrain the woman and separate her from the victim.
At this time, police arrived and overheard yelling and screaming and observed the woman pushing the victim against the front door as the neighbour tried to restrain her.
The child who witnessed the incident was upset and visibly shaken, crying and screaming, "stop, get away".
Police spoke with all parties about their version of events.
The woman was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The woman was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
