Peter Daly hangs up his paramedic uniform after decades of saving lives

After nearly half a century of service to the community, Dubbo paramedic Peter 'Dexter' Daly, has bid farewell to his esteemed career.
On January 12, 1979 Mr Daly joined the NSW Ambulance Service and 45 years later on January 12, 2024 he handed in his keys and signed off for the final time.
Mr Daly's journey in paramedicine began in 1976 when he first joined the ambulance service at the age of 17.
"I didn't want to be a paramedic, it was just a job at that particular time, and I thought I'd have a go at it so I joined the ambulance service, just until I could find something better to do," he said.
Mr Daly was one of the only paramedics at the time on his P-plates, but after a traffic misdemeanour, he lost his licence and wasn't able to be a paramedic any longer.
After two years of working odd jobs Mr Daly got his licence back and went to re-apply for the service.
His interview lasted 30 seconds and he walked out of it feeling dejected, but a chance encounter with Earl McManus who helped sign him up again and get him into a four week training course, changed his life.
"If it wasn't for Earl believing in me I definitely wouldn't be sat here today," he said.
Thinking back on the start of his career, Mr Daly said the changes he's seen in paramedicine are "astounding".
"It's gone from a job where you just put band aids and bandages on people and take them to the hospital, to having mobile intensive care units," he said.
"You didn't do blood pressures, chest downs, you didn't do pupils or anything like that - you more or less, put a bandage on them, put them on a stretcher and took them straight to hospital.
"It's really changed and that's probably why I stayed here - because it did change so much."
Mr Daly has travelled around regional NSW working in areas such as Griffith and Wagga, before working in Dubbo for 12 years. He also enjoyed three years in Bourke before returning to Dubbo and then finishing his last two years back in Bourke.
Throughout his tenure, Mr Daly encountered numerous memorable experiences, from aiding cardiac arrest patients to witnessing the advancements in medical technology.
"There's probably about three or four big jobs but I can still remember most of them," he said.
"There was a job at a creek, where a sandbar collapsed on four or five kids and I still remember that pretty clearly and there's another job where a couple of local girls were involved and I can still remember their names."
In a small town it's not uncommon for Mr Daly to have people approach and thank him for helping them or a family member in their time of need.
Undoubtedly, Mr Daly found great fulfilment in his role, describing it as "a very rewarding job." However, as he approached retirement age, Mr Daly acknowledged the challenges of keeping up with the demands of the job.
"It's just a little bit too hard now, and you have younger people coming up through the ranks with University degrees," he said.
"I never had a University degree, we just had a school certificate and four weeks of training before being offered a job - that's just how it was."
Going from a 23 man station to more than 50 people, with many doing 12 to 15 hour shifts and eating on the road, it became a lot tougher for the paramedic.
As he bids farewell to his esteemed career, Mr Daly expresses gratitude for the camaraderie and friendships forged along the way.
"It's just all those people that make this job... they make it hard to leave because you make so many friends and you always say that you'll keep in touch but you never do," he said.
While it's going to take Mr Daly some time to get used to retirement, he knew it was the right time.
"It's been a pretty good journey and I've had a really good 45 years," he said.
