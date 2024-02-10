Daily Liberal
Man dies after light plane crash on a farm near Bourke

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 11 2024 - 9:23pm, first published 8:40am
Ambulance Service of New South Wales. Picture file image
A man has died following a light plane crash at a farm near Bourke.

