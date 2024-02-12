Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

From Bunnings to court: Man tries to dodge $1099 plant bill

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 12 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outside view of Bunnings Warehouse. Picture file image
The outside view of Bunnings Warehouse. Picture file image

Not wanting to pay $1099 for a number of plants at Bunnings has landed an Elong Elong man in Dubbo Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.