Looking for Valentine's Day inspiration? Here are five things happening in Dubbo

Valentine's Day is almost here and if you're stuck fro something to do with your loved one, we've got your back.
From a fancy meal to a bit of dancing, here are five things you can do in Dubbo to celebrate your love.
'Dine in the Vines' Valentine's Day Dinner
Lazy River Estate is hosting a Valentines Day dinner on February 14. The "intimate dining experience" among the vies will include a three course meal and live music.
Tickets are available via 123 Tix.
Valentine's Social Dance
Dance the night away at Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport's Valentines Social Dance. The event will be held on Friday, February 16 from 7pm until late.
The social dance is $20 per person and bring your own drinks and nibbles.
Valentine's Day @ One 7 Eight
The restaurant and cocktail bar at Dubbo RSL is holding an eight-course degustation dinner for Valentine's Day.
The eight courses are: oysters three ways, lamb tenderloin, grilled prawn, angus striploin, grilled rainbow trout, house made gnocchi, vanilla bean creme brulee and a cheese platter.
Valentine's Day at Taronga Western Plains Zoo
The zoo is hosting a "mystery dining experience". Described as "an evening to remember, there will be a four-course dining experience, drink on arrival and live music by Llaney Webb. There will also be an exclusive after-hours tour.
Romance Rules Film Festival
The Romance Rules Film Festival features short films from around the world, all about the different sides of romance.
It'll be held at the Black Box Theatre at the Western Plains Cultural Centre on February 16 at 7.30pm.
Bring your own drinks and snacks.
