Peaceful rural life on the edge of Trangie

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday February 9: 175 Dandaloo Road, Trangie:
Now is the time to enjoy excellent proximity to Trangie, just some 700 metres from the town limits and situated adjacent to the Trangie Golf Club.
Set on an 11.74 hectare block, this quality, brick veneer home offers four bedrooms. Built circa 2001, listing agent Brian McAneney said the home had generous proportions throughout with formal living areas, a family room, and everyday dining, ensuring the family has plenty of room to enjoy. "The kitchen is sure to please the chef of the family, and having a smart black and white colour scheme it is well appointed with wall oven, dishwasher, microwave cupboard, and appliance cupboard," he said. "There is ample bench space including the island bench."
The home is extremely well catered for in regard to your comfort with ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, three gas heating points, and under slab heating that is controlled in zones throughout the majority of the home.
The main bedroom boasts an oversized ensuite with walk-in robe, while the remaining bedrooms all have built-in robes. The main bathroom is a three-way design and includes a relaxing spa bath.
Outside, Brian aid the features continued including a 10 kilowatt solar system with 44 panels to keep those power bills under control. "There is a covered outdoor entertaining area, which is ideal for those family barbecues and get togethers, with views over the golf course and the balance of the property," he said. "The property boasts an immaculate house yard studded by mature Chinese Elm trees and manicured established lawns, and the yard is watered by an automated system with some 76 inground sprinklers."
Water is a feature of the property with town water connected, an equipped bore with mains power supplying the submersible pump, and a large rainwater storage tank. There is a large, enclosed machinery shed with skillion awning to the rear offering various storage options. In addition there is a fully lock up 'mower shed' with concrete floor and a 'bush kitchen' shed ideal for those camp oven experts.
On the western end there is a fully self-contained dwelling utilised by the owner when the house was built in 2001/2002, it has been largely used for storage since. It has a mezzanine storage area above the unit. Power and lighting are connected.
