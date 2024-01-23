Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Stone festival to bring the world the Wellington: Tickets on sale now

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 23 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tickets are now available for Australia's first ever traditional stone craftsmanship festival, tipped to bring people from all over the world to Wellington for dry stone walling and carving events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.