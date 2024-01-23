Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Trailblazers honoured in bronze by Dubbo artist for their impact on country music

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loraine Pfitzner, Peter Coad, Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, deputy mayor Judy Coates, and Lyn Carey unveil the latest statue to Pioneers Parade Rick and Thel Carey. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Loraine Pfitzner, Peter Coad, Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, deputy mayor Judy Coates, and Lyn Carey unveil the latest statue to Pioneers Parade Rick and Thel Carey. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A husband-and-wife duo, who helped pioneer the country music industry, have been forever immortalised in bronze by a Dubbo sculptor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.