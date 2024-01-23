Trailblazers honoured in bronze by Dubbo artist for their impact on country music

A husband-and-wife duo, who helped pioneer the country music industry, have been forever immortalised in bronze by a Dubbo sculptor.
Rick and Thel Carey, also known as Mr and Mrs Country Music, were revealed as the 12th bronze statue to be erected along Pioneers Parade in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park on Friday, January 19.
The sculpture, which was created by Brett 'Mon' Garling, was designed in their likeness to honour the duo's everlasting impact on the Australian country music scene.
Mr Garling has his work featured in many towns including the bronze statue of Aboriginal rights campaigner William "Bill" Ferguson in Dubbo's Church Street Rotunda.
Rick and Thel passed away several years ago, but their legacy lives on in their family who were at the Tamworth unveiling.
Their beloved daughter, Lyn Carey, regaled the crowd with stories of how her parents had built their own timber touring caravan, recorded all their classic songs and taken their music to the farthest reaches of Australia.
"Today, it is wonderful to be here and to see the recognition of their work," she said.
Mrs Carey said her parents were trailblazers and their influence extended over many decades.
"They met each other in 1947 in Sydney at the Bar 20 Hillbilly Club," she said.
"The two began singing together at the start at someone else's suggestion, and they soon became known as Mr and Mrs Country. At the time, you had people like Reg Lindsay and Slim Dusty on the scene.
"By 1958, they started full-time touring, which led to the Rick and Thel show. They toured roughly ten months every year for 30 years."
The couple had a reputation for taking young country music talent on the road with them, and helping to launch country stars, such as Paul Lester and Paul Young.
She also said Tamworth legend Rex Dallas attributed a lot of what he learned about the industry to the Careys.
"They provided a lot of opportunities and employed a lot of Indigenous people, such as Jimmy Knox and Dougie Brown," she said.
"I have been told they made a big impact on the growth of Indigenous Country Music in Australia."
President of the Australian Bush Balladeers Association, Peter Coad, said he has great memories of the couple and that the association was honoured to sponsor the unveiling of the bust.
"Without doubt, Rick and Thel Carey will always be held in the highest regard for their music and touring achievements," he said.
"Thank you for the music and the entertainment; they had a top variety show."
The Tamworth Country Music Festival runs until Sunday, January 28.
