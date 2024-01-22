Kelly Cup TOTW | Monster partnerships inspire wins, Stewart secures thrilling tie

Nawaz set the tone for the Tigers on Saturday and led his side to a competitive total but it proved not enough against Macquarie White.
Nawaz made 67 opening the bat and was the only member of the top four to score more than 12. His side made 5/172 but Macquarie White won a close match by six wickets with 11 balls to spare.
The Narromine batters enjoyed a day out on Saturday. Richardson was one of those who fired and he made 87 from 93 balls, an innings which included nine boundaries and three sixes.
He helped his side post a huge 3/232 and while South Dubbo gave the chase a good shake, they fell 32 runs short of victory.
McIntyre was the star of the show for Narromine on Saturday, making 111 in the win over Souths.
Combining with the previously mentioned Richardson in a 198-run partnership for the second wicket, McIntyre hit 15 boundaries in his 119-ball knock.
His century - which continued a fine season - led Narromine to a victory which puts them in the mix for a spot in the Dawson Cup consolation finals series later this season.
The weekend's other centurion, Simpson powered CYMS Green to a strong win over the Newtown Rhinos.
Simpson blasted 103 not out from 91 balls as the Cougars amassed 2/242. Simpson hit 10 fours and two sixes and was a major part of the weekend's other monster partnership.
The win also resulted in Simpson's side leapfrogging the Rhinos into third spot on the ladder.
Souths may not have been able to chase down Narromine's mighty total on Saturday, but Richardson ensured his side showed plenty of fight in defeat.
The Souths stalwart made 70 from 77 balls at the top of the order and gave the Hornets plenty of hope early on in their chase of Narromine's 3/232.
Macquarie White was tested on Saturday but Knight helped ensure his side stayed top of the ladder with another win.
Chasing the Newtown Tigers 5/172, Macquarie White were 2/32 early on before Knight steadied the ship.
He went on to make 66 from 95 balls and controlled the innings. Macquarie White went on to win by six wickets with 11 balls to spare.
The previously mentioned Kain Simpson might have stolen the headlines for CYMS Green with his century on Saturday, but Pettit played a key role in his side's important win.
The ever-reliable Pettit made 74 not out and combined with Simpson in an 188-run partnership which set-up a 47-run victory.
Pettit hit just four boundaries in his busy 96-ball innings which was the perfect supporting act to the Simpson show.
Simpson and Pettit proved too much for the Rhinos on Saturday, but Stephen ensured his side didn't go down without a fight.
The Rhinos were 5/70 at one point in their innings but Stephen, his side's captain, came in and scored 52 from 61 balls and made CYMS Green work for their victory.
Narromine produced the goods with the bat on Saturday but still had to do a job with the ball.
The promising Everett helped his side tick the box by taking 4/54. He also took three of the final four wickets to fall to wrap up the Souths innings and secure a fourth win of the season for Narromine.
Newtown Everest kept its final hopes alive with a big win on Saturday and Khadka was a massive part of it with a five-wicket haul.
Despite entering the attack late, Khadka was the standout for Everest and took 5/10 from 3.5 overs to help roll Macquarie Blue for 75.
After removing opener Will Dimmock (16), Khadka then took the final four wickets to knock over Macquarie Blue cheaply.
Saturday's Danny Bower Cup clash between Rugby and Colts was a classic.
It finished in a tie with as Colts were bowled out for 178 after Rugby made the same score earlier.
Stewart was a major reason Colts didn't win as he took 4/15, a haul which included the all-important final wicket.
Bowling the 38th over and with Colts needing one to win, Stewart bowled Brendan Richards (7) to finish a match which had as many swings of momentum as it did wickets.
