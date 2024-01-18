'Incredible' number of volunteers sign up for Kristy Armstrong memorial match

An army of volunteers and more than 200 players will come together on Saturday (January 20) for the Kristy Armstrong memorial Homebase game.
The game is a fundraiser for the three children of the Molong mother whose life was tragically cut short on June 9, 2023 after a man allegedly crashed into her car.
He has since been charged with murder and the case remains before the courts.
The initial fundraising goal of $21,000 has been exceeded with $27,000 recorded as of Wednesday. Half the money will go towards her children and the rest to NAPCAN, a domestic violence prevention charity.
Organiser Ellen Sharp saying they had been blown away with the community's response.
"It's just an incredible feeling to know that the community has gotten behind this," she said.
"There have been businesses, volunteers, people signing up to play - the response has just been incredible.
"We have 100 volunteers and well over 200 participants on the day.
"Our numbers are looking fantastic and we're starting to get indications that the community knows it's more than just a softball and that we'll have fun activities for the family.
"We want to make sure people know that they can come down and have a good day as well as watch some quality softball."
The first game starts at 6am, at Wade Park in Orange, Kristy's playing number will be retired at 1pm before her masters team the Lady Marmalades play and the feature game begins at 7.30pm.
In addition to fun activities and softball, Sharp said there would be people from Lifeline and NAPCAN at Wade Park on hand.
"We will have activities for the kids like jumping castles and face painting," she said.
"We'll also have an art tent where they can do some drawings and also have a bit of quiet time if they need to because obviously it can get pretty intense.
"We'll also have services down there. We'll have volunteers from Lifeline and NAPCAN there for people in case the commentary on the day raises issues for people.
"So we have some support there for people so there's a safe place to talk."
In addition to Gabbie Plain, fellow Olympian Stacey McManus will take to the diamond as will local stars and Australian representatives Ky Hurst and Ineke Keed.
Here's the full list of players for the game beginning at 7.30pm.
If you would like to donate you can find more information at https://home-base-21k.raisely.com/?fbclid=IwAR04B3xayBrAjssriqrjqzYOBeYRBSqrXAzkn2xs9JfQ68IXedzh9AR3CTQ
