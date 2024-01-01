Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Mayoral Memo | The year ended with a bang... but it's time to focus on 2024

By Mathew Dickerson
January 2 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The year ended with a bang...literally...with a well-attended fireworks event hosted by the Dubbo Show Society, and thoughts now turn to 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.