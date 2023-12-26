Mayoral Memo | A poem to reflect on 2023 in Dubbo

With Christmas Day behind us, thoughts naturally start to turn towards 2024 and what that year may bring. Before we look at that, I thought it would be appropriate to have one final reflection on 2023 and what better way to do that but in poetry form. Here is my summary of the year 2023.
In Dubbo's heart, where plains do part, as the year draws to a close,
The councillor crew, both old and new, their commitment clearly shows.
From council halls to cricket balls, our year's been quite the sight,
So gather 'round, and hear the sound, of our merry, festive light.
With swimming meets and athletes' feats, we showed our sporting might,
In Dubbo's sun, the races run, brought joy from morn till night.
NSW Touch, meant so much, bringing thousands to our gate,
Some came to play, some lost their way, but all thought Dubbo great!
The Stampede race, saw runners chase personal bests for their pride.
And Titan's track, had some look back, wondering, "Did I really abide?"
Australia Day, a harmonious ballet of voices strong and clear;
In twilight's fold, a scene so bold, as the stars began to appear.
With colours tossed, no line was crossed, the Holi Mela dance,
In cultural blend, we found a friend, where music led the prance.
To lands afar, beneath the star, our students spread their wings,
In Japan's embrace, with learning's grace, they learned of many things.
Educating youth, with words uncouth, about government's tiers three,
Their eyes did glaze, in a confused daze, "Politics? No, not for me!"
Green strides we took, with every nook, towards a cleaner earth,
With trees and sun, our work's begun, to give our planet worth.
In energy's race, we've set the pace, with REZ our guiding light,
To climate's fight, we've lent our might, our future's shining bright.
Tourists so dear, from far and near, in Dubbo found a home,
From animal tales, to art's fine scales, and places where ghosts do roam.
Our roads once cracked, now neatly packed, have tales of their own,
Water did seep into a hole so deep, a duck claimed it for home!
In Lions Park, a new landmark, 3D toilets we did build
Techno's peak, unique and sleek, a futuristic yield.
Our water tech, without a speck, did keep our gardens green,
While EVs glide, with silent pride, the cleanest ever seen.
With strategies wise, under Dubbo's skies, our future firmly stands,
Our housing grows, as progress shows, across the vibrant lands.
Let's raise a glass, for this year's pass, and look to skies so blue,
For Dubbo's heart, in every part, is strong because of you.
We've had our fun, under the sun, in this place we adore,
Merry Christmas to all, let's have a ball, and may twenty-four bring more!
