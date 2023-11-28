Daily Liberal
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Emergency

'Walking time bomb': Health expert testifies in death in custody inquest

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car with a banner on the side that says 'Stop Aboriginal deaths in custody'. Picture by Ciara Bastow
A car with a banner on the side that says 'Stop Aboriginal deaths in custody'. Picture by Ciara Bastow
  • Brandon Rich has been identified with the permission of his family.

"A walking time bomb."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help