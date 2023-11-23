Serenity, space, and storage on offer

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday November 24: 9R Wake Road, Dubbo:
9R Wake Road
Nestled at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac, this extraordinary 11.13 hectare estate presents a captivating blend of rural enchantment and everyday comfort. Boasting four spacious bedrooms and two well-equipped bathrooms, this home caters perfectly to growing families and those seeking generous space. With separate living areas offering privacy and flexibility for various lifestyles, 9R Wake Road is a must inspect.
Built on 27 acres of sprawling picturesque countryside, listing agent Kristy Barber said the property offered an unmatched sense of peace and privacy. "It is a tranquil retreat, adorned with lush green lawns encircling the property, providing a scenic sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation," she said.
Again, the separate living areas also provide space for family and friends of all ages to enjoy each others company. "The home itself is an entertainment haven thanks to a covered and enclosed outdoor entertaining area which is ideal for hosting gatherings or savouring moments of solitude amidst the natural beauty," she said.
9R Wake Road also boasts an updated and well-appointed kitchen that caters to the culinary desires of any discerning chef and is complete with wall oven, electric cooktop with range hood, pantry, breakfast bar, and ample storage. Owners will be comfortable all year round thanks to the fireplace, ceiling fans and two reverse-cycle air conditioners which ensure a refreshing ambiance.
Outside the home, the features continue. Parking, storage, and other facilities are a highlight with the convenience of a double remote-controlled garage and carport accommodation, making parking effortless, along with a large powered shed.
Equestrian facilities include horse stables, feed and tack room, round yard, and a wash bay, all of which provide everything needed for the care and enjoyment of horses. Water security is good with an abundant water supply from a 22,000-gallon rainwater storage tank, bore, and two dams
The property is safeguarded by new post and rail fencing around the house and by strategically placed security lights, ensuring peace of mind and a secure living environment. With easy access to Dubbo's vibrant CBD, this property is a rare gem offering the opportunity to embrace the tranquillity and grandeur of rural life without compromising on everyday comforts.
