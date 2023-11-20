Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Suspicious packages delivered to Dubbo police station and business

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW hazmat crews on-site. Picture by Laurie Bullock
Fire and Rescue NSW hazmat crews on-site. Picture by Laurie Bullock

A police investigation is underway after a suspicious package was delivered to a business in Dubbo, the second of its sort in two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.