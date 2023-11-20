A police investigation is underway after a suspicious package was delivered to a business in Dubbo, the second of its sort in two days.
At about 10:30am on Tuesday, November 21 hazmat crews descended on Wingewarra Street to secure a package which had been recieved by a business, forcing the street to close.
Police say the situation was resolved "swiftly" and said there was no threat posed to the community.
The second package comes after several staff were forced to evacuate after a suspicious package containing white powder was delivered to Dubbo police station on Monday, November 20.
NSW police say a member of the public brought a suspicious package into the police station forcing them to cordon off a part of the street, including the area outside member for Parkes Mark Coulton's office.
Specialist hazmat teams from Fire and Rescue NSW could be seen on Brisbane Street through the afternoon as they worked to decontaminate the area and secure the substance which was in the package.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were also on-site.
The operation wrapped up just before 4:00pm on Monday afternoon, with the area reopened to the public.
Police said through the operation there was "no threat to the community" and police response to calls was "unaffected".
