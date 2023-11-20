Investigations are ongoing into the theft and burning of a ute in Dubbo on November 16.
Around 3:50am emergency services responded to reports of a Holden Colorado ute was set alight on Sandy Beach Road, Dubbo.
Near the popular walking track, Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze; however, the ute was completely destroyed.
Inquiries reveal the ute was stolen from a home in Savoy Street, Dubbo, earlier that evening.
The ute appeared to have a full toolbox on the tray which was destroyed.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
