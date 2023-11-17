Blayney artist Maxine Chapman's exhibit Arts To The Max is at The Odd Sock Gallery. Maxine's artworks are filled with lively, bright and vivid colours. Her works uniquely set her apart with delightful choices of subject. She is both arty and crafty and will have a number of her handmade crotchet items available. She will even show you how they are made with some beginner crotchet lessons on Saturday, November 18 and 25, from 2.30pm-4pm. Bookings are $15 - learn to make either a re-usable dishcloth, face washer, or narrow scarf with all materials supplied. Pop into The Odd Sock Gallery or leave a message on 041 768 2638. Exhibit is from now until November 30, 10am until 5pm daily, at the Odd Sock Gallery, Blayney.