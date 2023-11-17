Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
November 17 2023 - 3:38pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Toni Childs will perform at the Orana Support Service fundraiser.
Charity Fundraiser

Toni Childs to perform

Orana Support Service is holding a major fundraiser event at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Ticket includes a three-course dinner and entertainment by internationally renowned singer Toni Childs. There will be lucky door prizes and a silent auction. Saturday, November 18, 6pm, tickets $165 on at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/113170.

