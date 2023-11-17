Being twins, Sienna and Amelia Sullivan get asked plenty of questions by friends and family.
But in recent times, there's been one that's popped up a lot more than most.
"Heaps of people ask us who's a better footy player," Sienna said.
It's not an easy question to answer as, even by twin standards, the similarities and connection between the Sullivan sisters is something special.
Coaches, teammates and many others may mix the pair up almost constantly, but one thing which is certain is how important they've been for the Wiradjuri Goannas under 16s side this year.
The side is unbeaten heading into this weekend's Western Women's Rugby League semi-finals.
Sienna plays at fullback while Amelia is a back-rower but both have scored nine tries so far this season.
"They're constantly watching the top try-scorers, like we all do," mum Renee Dwyer said of the competition between the two.
"I do help her score some of the tries," Amelia chimed in with, having played one more game than her sister this year.
Another one closely watching on is the pair's older sister, Kiara, who plays for the Orange Vipers.
There's plenty of banter shared between the three sisters while their mum said everyone in the family has two jerseys so they can support whoever is playing at one time.
Kiara's open-age Vipers side has lost just once this season so the 16s Goannas have that over them, while the twins expect to meet the Orange club in the decider should they get through on Saturday.
The Goannas under 16s meet Mudgee at Orange in the semi-finals.
Hooker and captain Zakiah Jenkins has been a star for the Goannas and has 12 tries to her name but the Sullivan connection will be key again.
There might be joking and plenty of banter between everyone in the family, but the chance to play alongside a twin sister in such a successful side is not something lost on the young Goannas stars.
"We help each other. We like to score together," Amelia said.
"It's great. I feel like we do really know what we're doing together. We say we'll do something and we do it."
A number of the Goannas under 16s have been together for a number of years in the WWRL.
There's been a huge amount of development and plenty of wins, but grand final glory is the one thing which has evaded them up to this point.
Under the coaching of Amy Townsend this season the side has thrived and has scored an average of 45 points a game during its six successive wins.
"We're undefeated, we've got good defence and I think we'll do pretty good in the semis," Sienna said.
"We've definitely (got better) because we're all playing together. Amy's really good. She's tough."
Going all the way would also be extra special given the amount of time the players have spent together in recent years.
"Everyone plays their role in our team and everyone's really nice," Amelia said.
"Goannas is a great club. I like playing for them.
"We came close last year so that (winning) would be great. With this team as well, it is really good and I'd like to win with those people."
The Goannas and Mudgee play their semi-final at 11.50am at Orange on Saturday.
The Goannas will also feature in the under 12, under 14 and open-age semi-finals.
